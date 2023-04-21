Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

What is People’s Anti-Fascist Front, terror outfit that claimed responsibility for Poonch attack?

Five Army jawans were slain in a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area by seven terrorists from two different factions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

What is People’s Anti-Fascist Front, terror outfit that claimed responsibility for Poonch attack?
Representational Image

Poonch terror attack: Seven terrorists from two different groups were involved in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir terror strike that left five Army soldiers dead. The terrorists are members of Pakistani nationalist organisations, it was noted. 

According to intelligence sources, the terrorists who assaulted an Army vehicle on Thursday did so with the assistance of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) over ground personnel who are operating in J&K's Rajouri. India Today previously learned that the attack was carried out by the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terror organisation supported by the Jaish. Terrorists from the LeT, however, might have taken part in the assault.

What is the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF)?
The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) is a military group engaged in the current conflict in Jammu and Kashmir between Kashmiri separatists and Indian security forces.  India asserts that it’s a division of the Lashkra-e-taiba. 

PAFF organisation was discussed for the first time when Article 370 was removed in J&K in 2019. 

According to reports, it claims that Masood Azhar, the leader of the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded the People's Anti-Fascist Front. Mufti Azgar Kashmiri has been charged with running operations in POK and Kashmir for this organisation. Mufti Abdul Rauf Azhar, the second brother of Masood Azhar, is in charge of all organization-related operations. 

The group has often threatened the government and the army since Article 370 was repealed in Kashmir. In 2020, PAFF published a video threatening to demonstrate in opposition to Israel's Centre of Excellence's building in Kashmir. 

List of a few attacks in J&K that PAFF claims responsibility for:

  • PAFF militants claimed responsibility for the murder of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita in June 2021.
  • Four Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on Indian forces during Eid ul-Adha in the Rajouri district, which PAFF claimed responsibility for.
  • 9 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack at Mendhar, in the Poonch district's jungles, for which PAFF took responsibility in 2021. 
  • Hemant Lohia, the director general of prisons in J&K, was assassinated at his home while Home Minister Amit Shah was present in 2022.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.