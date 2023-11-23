Headlines

Explained: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China; Know symptoms, WHO guidelines

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

Explained: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China; Know symptoms, WHO guidelines

China has reported an influenza-like sickness outbreak, primarily affecting youngsters. This has prompted the World Health Organisation to inquire further about the strange outbreak from China.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

China has reported an influenza-like sickness outbreak, primarily affecting youngsters. This has prompted the World Health Organisation to inquire further about the strange outbreak from China. Chinese hospitals are reportedly "overwhelmed with sick children" who exhibit respiratory disease symptoms. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has become aware of the outbreak and the large number of cases it has caused in youngsters, has requested additional information from China regarding the respiratory ailments that are spreading throughout the country's north.

The provinces of Beijing and Liaoning are the epicentres of this outbreak. Some schools have suspended lessons due to the severity of the situation, with both teachers and pupils falling ill. The WHO said in a statement that Chinese officials from the National Health Commission reported last week that the number of respiratory illnesses in the nation had increased. As of yet, no fatalities have been reported.

The majority of the children's symptoms are fever, and some are even developing lung nodules. There is yet no proof that the infections are lethal.

Some reports state that several schools have cancelled classes due to a high number of sick students and instructors. This has caused anxiety among some since it bears a striking resemblance to the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. A Beijing resident was cited in multiple news reports as saying to the Taiwanese news outlet FTV News, “Many, many (children) are hospitalised. They don’t cough and have no symptoms. They just have a high temperature and many develop pulmonary nodules.”

WHO guidelines to reduce the risk of respiratory illness:

  • Timely vaccination
  • Keep distance from people who are ill
  • Practice self-isolation when sick
  • Get necessary testing and medical help on time
  • Wear masks in public places
  • Wash hands regularly

ProMed, a publicly available surveillance system that reports infectious disease outbreaks worldwide, sent out a notice regarding paediatric cases of "undiagnosed pneumonia". Long before the global pandemic hit, in December 2019, ProMed issued an alarm regarding SARs-CoV-2.

It is not believed that the mysterious pneumonia is a local outbreak because Beijing and Lianoning are almost 800 kilometres apart.

