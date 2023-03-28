Madhuri Dixit vs The Big Bang Theory explained: Netflix sued for ‘leprous prostitute’ comment, know case

Madhuri Dixit vs The Big Bang Theory explained: Netflix sued for ‘leprous prostitute’ comment

While The Big Bang Theory is one of the biggest hit sitcoms across the world, it has now landed in legal trouble in India as a political analyst filed a case against Netflix because the popular sitcom insulted Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit with “derogatory comments”.

A lawsuit was filed against OTT platform Netflix over an episode in the American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', where comparisons were drawn between Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, using derogatory terms for the latter.

Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar filed a lawsuit against Netflix, specifically for comments made on two Bollywood actresses during the Season 2 of The Big Bang Theory, calling the comments derogatory towards the veteran actress and discriminatory over women.

Comments made against Madhuri Dixit on The Big Bang Theory

In an episode aired on the Season 2 of The Big Bang Theory, Kunal Nayyar's character Raj Koothrapalli and Jim Parsons's character Sheldon Cooper can be heard discussing Bollywood actresses, and comparing who is better – Aishwarya Rai or Madhuri Dixit.

During the scene, Sheldon Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai “the poor man’s Madhuri Dixit”, while Raj Koothrapalli counters with the reply, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute".

Hearing the comments made about Madhuri Dixit, the political analyst filed a lawsuit against Netflix, and a legal notice has been sent to the Netflix office in Mumbai.

The notice sent to Netflix reads, “My client is deeply concerned about the negative impact that such content can have on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women. This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which is unacceptable in any form.”

As of now, Madhuri Dixit has made no comments about the lawsuit filed against Netflix pertaining to the episode in The Big Bang Theory. The show aired for the first time in 2007 and ended in 2019 after a superhit 12 seasons.

