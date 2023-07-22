Headlines

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How Kargil War was planned in 1999? Know timeline and significance

Indian and Pakistani armies fought the Kargil War in May-July 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of the Indian Army's 'Operation Vijay.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

The Indian military began its first of many wars and conflicts it would fight to defend the nation's security two months after the country gained its independence. The Indian Army on 26th July 1966 recaptured all the military posts in Kargil that Pakistani troops and militants had occupied. Since then, Kargil War is celebrated every year after the victory of the Indian Army’s mission called Operation Vijay on July 26. 

To stop Pakistani forces and Kashmiri militants from infiltrating the Kargil area from the Indian side of the Line of Control, India successfully launched "Operation Vijay."

In the Kargil sector of Kashmir and other locations along the Line of Control (LoC), Indian and Pakistani soldiers engaged in battle during the Kargil War from May to July 1999.

Here's a timeline of how the Kargil War unfolded:

May 3, 1999-  Indian Army was alerted about Pakistani troops and militants in the region by local shepherds in Kargil.

May 5, 1999- Pakistani troops killed at least 5 Indian Army jawans.

May 10, 1999- Indian Army launches ‘Operation Vijay’. Pakistani army targeted Indian Army’s ammunition deposits in Kargil. 

May 26, 1999- Indian Army launches air strike. 

May 27, 1999- IAF, a MiG-27 goes down. 4 airforce crew dies. Pakistan captures the ejecting pilot as a prisoner of war.

May 31, 1999- PM Atal Behari Vajpayee declares it’s a “war-like situation” in Kargil.

June 1, 1999- USA and France hold Pakistan responsible for the military operations against India. 

June 5, 1999- Indian Army releases documents that reveal Pakistan's involvement.

June 9, 1999- Indian Army recaptures two important positions in the Batalik sector. 

June 10, 1999- Pakistan returns 6 soldiers mutilated bodies of the Jat regiment. 

June 13, 1999- India retakes the crucial Tololing peak altering the direction of the conflict. PM Vajpayee visits Kargil.

June 15, 1999- Bill Clinton, US President urges Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to retreat Pakistani troops. 

June 20, 1999- Indian Army captures Point 5060 and Point 5100 near Tiger Hill after 11-hour battle.

July 5, 1999- Bill Clinton meets Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan PM Sharif announces pull-out of Pakistani troops from Kargil. 

July 11, 1999- Pakistani troops begin retreat. Indian Army captures major peaks in Batalik.

July 14, 1999- Indian Army declares ‘Operation Vijay’ success. 

July 26, 1999- Kargil war comes to an end.

