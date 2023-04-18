How significant is Mangalsutra in Indian marriages? Importance of holy thread explained

In India, jewellery has always been an essential part of a woman's fashion statement, but there is one necklace that holds immense significance in a married woman's life - the Mangalsutra. The word 'mangalsutra' is a combination of two words - 'mangal' meaning auspicious and 'sutra' meaning thread, representing an auspicious thread that unites two souls in marriage.

The bride's Mangalsutra is tied around her neck by the groom as a sign of their sacred union on the day of their holy wedding. Mangalsutras' heavenly meaning has not altered over time, despite the fact that their designs may have varied. Two strings of black beads plus a pendant, which varies in design depending on the region and community, make up a standard Mangalsutra.

The significance of a Mangalsutra goes beyond its visual appeal. It represents a lifelong commitment and love between a husband and wife, and the wife is meant to wear it all her life, indicating her dedication and loyalty towards her husband. Three knots are used to tie the Mangalsutra in South India, and each knot has a special meaning related to the wife's commitment to her husband, family, and god. A Mangalsutra's black beads are believed to be endowed with divine qualities that shield a wedded couple from danger.

The Mangalsutra varies based on the region of India. It is known as a Thaali or Thirumangalyam in South India and consists of a long yellow thread with a gold pendant that symbolises the Supreme Goddess. In North India, the Tanmaniya, a gold pendant with various motifs, is typically worn on the Mangalsutra together with a black bead chain. The ritual of tying the holy thread around the bride's neck is typically performed separately at North Indian marriages.

However, some traditions do not involve a mangalsutra. For instance, Bengali brides wear Shakha Paula bangles (conch bangles) instead of a mangalsutra. Nevertheless, the significance of a mangalsutra in a married woman's life is unparalleled in Indian culture, as it symbolizes the love and commitment between two souls that is meant to last a lifetime.

Read more: Explained: When can you get a flight ban? Know DGCA's guidelines on 3 levels of unruly behavior on flights