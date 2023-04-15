Explained: When can you get a flight ban? Know DGCA's guidelines on 3 levels of unruly behavior on flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has issued an advisory to all airlines to handle unruly passengers on flights. The regulator has observed several instances of disruptive behaviour on flights that could compromise the safety of aircraft operations. The DGCA has advised airlines to sensitize their pilots, cabin crew, and post holders to handle such situations appropriately.

A recent incident included an Air India flight that was forced to return to Delhi because of a passenger's "serious unruly behaviour." Two members of the cabin staff allegedly suffered physical harm as a result of the accused person's misbehavior, and a FIR was filed against them. The DGCA has highlighted a number of incidents, including smoking, drinking alcohol and engaging in disruptive behavior, altercations amongst passengers, and unwanted touching or sexual harassment. The regulatory body has underlined that, in a few instances, pilots, members of the cabin crew, and post holders failed to take the proper measures.

Airlines are required to classify such situations into three tiers in order to address disruptive behaviour. Physical actions, verbal abuse, and disorderly inebriation are all part of Level 1. Physically abusive behaviour at Level 2 includes shoving, kicking, and sexual harassment. Level 3 behaviour includes life-threatening actions like choking, destroying aircraft operational systems, and deadly attack. The length of the ban imposed on a rowdy customer may be determined by an internal committee of the airline.

Incidents of disruptive behaviour by air passengers have been witnessed worldwide. Southwest Airlines suspended alcohol sales on its flights until at least January 2022 after one of its flight attendants was assaulted. American Airlines implemented similar measures in its main cabin. In an effort to curb violent passenger incidents, the FAA implemented a zero-tolerance policy, imposing fines of up to $37,000 per violation for passengers who engage in disruptive behaviour.

Maia Szalavitz, writing for The Guardian, identified the underlying causes of disruptive behaviour on flights. She pointed out that modern air travel highlights the visible disparity between passengers, with the wealthy able to bypass security lines and board first. The long walk through plush first-class cabins to cramped economy seats can also be frustrating for passengers. According to a 2021 study on air rage and class, economy passengers feel the most rage when they walk through first class because it reminds them of their inferiority. However, first-class passengers were not any calmer, and those who had to endure the humiliation of the unwashed walking through their space were even angrier.

