From name to logo: How Elon Musk revolutionized the Twitter experience

Elon Musk's Twitter changes include doge logo and algorithmic newsfeed.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

It has been almost six months since billionaire Elon Musk acquired control of Twitter for $44 billion, and the platform has scarcely been out of the headlines. Musk has made numerous controversial decisions, such as firing top executives, laying off half of the workforce, and launching new features that were later rolled back.

However, according to an independent software engineer, most of Musk's changes have been superficial and only affected the platform's appearance. For instance, he added more symbols and metrics displayed with tweets, but Twitter's fundamental elements, such as being a place for rapid news-sharing and live event discussions, have not changed.

Some of Musk's notable changes to Twitter include covering the "W" in Twitter's name at the company's San Francisco headquarters, changing the iconic blue bird logo to a "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency (which was later changed back), and reinstating controversial accounts that were previously banned or suspended.

Additionally, Musk announced a plan to charge $8 for an exclusive club to gain the coveted blue tick, which drew criticism from many celebrities. Although Musk justified the plan by citing operational costs, it saw an abundance of fake verified accounts, causing the scheme to be suspended.

Musk also introduced bonus features, such as an edit button, boosted visibility, and fewer ads. He allotted colors for the categories - gold for companies, grey for governments, and a blue check for individuals including celebrities. Verified accounts will be manually authenticated before a check is activated, which Musk admitted was "painful, but necessary."

Another significant change is the split of the newsfeed into two sections, an algorithmically curated "For You" feed similar to a popular feature on TikTok, and a "Following" tab.

Finally, Musk added metrics to every tweet, so users can see how many times a post has been viewed. Despite these changes, Twitter's core identity has remained largely unchanged.

Read more: Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey

