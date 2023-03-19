Search icon
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sexual assault victim’ comment?

On Sunday, the Delhi Police appeared at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep regarding a recent remark the Congress leader made about sexual assault victims in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement on sexual assault victims across India prompted top officials from the Delhi Police to arrive at his residence on Sunday morning, inquiring about the women victims who had allegedly approached him regarding their sexual assault stories.

The Delhi Police arrived at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep and also detained several party workers who were reportedly protesting outside his house. Congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, and Jairam Ramesh also reached the Wayanad MP’s house in Delhi.

Soon after the Police served a notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his speech made in connection with alleged sexual assault on women, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a number of party workers gathered outside his residence in Tughlak lane area to stage a protest.

Rahul Gandhi had said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that women still get sexually assaulted in the country, Delhi Police arrived to talk to Gandhi regarding these women who had reportedly shared their experiences with sexual assault with the Congress leader.

Keeping in mind the grave nature of the matter, the Delhi Police issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi and sent him a questionnaire regarding the sexual assault comment, to which the Congress MP is yet to respond.

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said. Source said that there are no legal proceedings taking place against Rahul Gandhi, and this is just a normal question regarding the sexual assault charges.

The Delhi Police said that if he fails to give details of the sexual assault victims or can’t justify his comments, another legal notice will follow. As per NDTV, the Delhi Police said, “As it's a sensitive case involving the life and security of individuals, the team is working to collect relevant information to ensure evidence and witnesses aren't tampered with.”

Further, Congress leaders have been raising questions about why the matter has been taken up by the Delhi Police 45 days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra has ended, alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is “nervous”.

(With inputs from agencies)

