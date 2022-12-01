DNA Explainer: Why Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda was interrogated by ED in money laundering case?

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda (File photo)

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda landed in some hot water when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him for questioning in an alleged money laundering probe, which involves foreign transactions under the FEMA act.

Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the ED in relation to his recent movie Liger, which was his first Hindi film. ED has opened an investigation regarding the production cost and funding of the movie Liger, which was considered a flop at the Bollywood box office.

ED officials revealed that the 'Liger' actor was questioned regarding the money laundering case. After coming out of the ED office, Deverakonda told reporters that the agency sought some clarifications from him, as per PTI reports.

"I was inside for 12 hours. They (ED) sought some clarifications. They were doing their job," he said adding "there are no allegations - some clarifications that's it".

"You (fans) love me so much. Because of the popularity of that love, some inconvenience crops up. And this is one of them. It's an experience. It's life. I did my duty when I was called. I came and answered the questions. That's what I have to say," Deverakonda said.

Liger was a Bollywood movie made with a budget of around Rs 100 crore, and also featured American boxing legend, Mike Tyson. Despite the high cost of the movie, the movie did not do well at the box office and was considered a flop.

The funding of the film Liger has come under scrutiny over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA, which is usually enforced during cross-border transactions in any investment. It must be noted that the movie was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Not just Deverakonda, but Liger producer Charmme Kaur was also summoned and questioned by the ED over an alleged FEMA violation.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

