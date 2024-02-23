DNA Explainer: What is Ghazwa-e-Hind, concept endorsed by Darul Uloom Deoband through fatwa?

NCPCR has issued a directive to the UP government to register an FIR and take legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband over the matter.

Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational institution, has sparked a controversy over its fatwa published on its website. The fatwa in question discusses the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and allegedly glorifies 'martyrdom in the context of India's invasion'. The controversy erupted after a netizen sought information online regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, a concept in Islamic eschatology. The apex child rights body NCPCR has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to register an FIR and take legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband over the matter.

What is Ghazwa-e-Hind?

In Ghazwa-e-Hind, Ghazwa means ‘war to spread Islam’. The entire term 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' means the establishment of Islam in India through war. The Islamic fighters involved in this war are called 'Ghazi'. Ghazwa-e-Hind means conquering the infidels living in the Indian subcontinent and converting them into Muslims.

The netizen had asked if there was a mention of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Hadith. In response, Darul Uloom Deoband referenced a hadith from ‘Sunan an-Nasai,’ one of the six major collections of hadith in Sunni Islam, which mentions Ghazwa-e-Hind.

What is Darul Uloom Deoband?

Darul Uloom Deoband is an Islamic education centre in India at which the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located in Deoband of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Sayyid Muhammad Abid and others in 1866. Darul Uloom is an Arabic word which means ‘house of knowledge’. Students from India as well as many countries come here to get education in Islam. The Islamic institution runs several madrasas in the country.

