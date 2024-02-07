DNA Explainer: What are key issues in Pakistan elections 2024?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail, and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been prohibited from participating in the polls.

Pakistan is gearing up for elections on Thursday, February 8. The country has witnessed three prime ministers in recent years: Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, and Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. One of the leading parties in the upcoming polls is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

What are the key issues?

-Economic woes also plague Pakistan, with inflation reaching decades-high levels. Negotiating a new extended program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a priority for the incoming administration.

-The incoming government will face many challenges, including rising militancy. Over the past 18 months, Pakistan has experienced a surge in militant attacks, despite previous military operations driving out such groups. Militants have targeted various regions, including the southwest, where the Baloch insurgency poses a threat to both local and international interests.

-It is believed that the Pakistani army may be backing Nawaz Sharif this time around, indicating the complex interplay between the military and civilian leadership. Furthermore, Pakistan's relations with its neighbours remain strained. Recent border tensions with Iran and ongoing disputes with India add to the complexities faced by the incoming government.

-In this electoral landscape, democracy itself is at stake in Pakistan. With Imran Khan’s PTI barred from the polls, their candidates are running independently, highlighting the challenges to fair and inclusive elections. Despite predictions of a victory for PML-N, the future of Pakistan's democracy remains uncertain.

As Pakistan heads to the polls, the outcome of the elections will shape the country's leadership and also its trajectory in addressing pressing economic, security, and political challenges.