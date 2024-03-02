Twitter
Headlines

NZ vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh in elite catching list in Test cricket

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2024? CSK captain's childhood friend Paramjit Singh says....

DNA Explainer: Gautam Gambhir urges BJP to relieve him of political duties, here's what apparently went wrong for him

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh in elite catching list in Test cricket

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2024? CSK captain's childhood friend Paramjit Singh says....

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes slow start, collects Rs 1.02 crore

8 best looks of Isha Ambani

Daily habits that are secretly damaging your heart

10 snakes that attack instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes slow start, collects Rs 1.02 crore

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Gautam Gambhir urges BJP to relieve him of political duties, here's what apparently went wrong for him

The decision comes at a crucial time as the BJP is set to announce its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former cricketer and East Delhi BJP Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, has bid farewell to politics. On Saturday, he informed the BJP national president JP Nadda of his decision via a letter. Gambhir also took to social media to announce his decision.

Gambhir entered politics in 2019 and won as an MP on the BJP ticket. His differences with other party leaders, even at the local level, were evident, leading to dissatisfaction within the party. Consequently, with complaints piling up and his ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections likely to be cut, Gambhir made the decision to step away from political responsibilities.

The decision comes at a crucial time as the BJP is set to announce its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Concerns have been raised that several sitting MPs, including Gambhir, might lose their tickets. Gautam Gambhir's name was already included in this list. Hence, with the impending announcement of the list, Gambhir chose to announce his departure from politics.

Gambhir, known for his stellar cricket career, including crucial roles in India's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, expressed his desire to focus on cricket and relieve himself from political duties. He thanked BJP's leadership, including JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, for the opportunity to serve people.

As the battle for the East Delhi seat intensifies, with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fielding candidates, Gautam Gambhir's departure leaves a void in the BJP's electoral strategy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's highest grossing film franchise earned Rs 250000 crore, 50 times more than Baahubali, YRF Spy Universe combined

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting with top police officials today

How DriveX is revolutionizing pre-owned two-wheeler market in India

MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE