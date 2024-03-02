DNA Explainer: Gautam Gambhir urges BJP to relieve him of political duties, here's what apparently went wrong for him

The decision comes at a crucial time as the BJP is set to announce its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Former cricketer and East Delhi BJP Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, has bid farewell to politics. On Saturday, he informed the BJP national president JP Nadda of his decision via a letter. Gambhir also took to social media to announce his decision.

Gambhir entered politics in 2019 and won as an MP on the BJP ticket. His differences with other party leaders, even at the local level, were evident, leading to dissatisfaction within the party. Consequently, with complaints piling up and his ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections likely to be cut, Gambhir made the decision to step away from political responsibilities.

The decision comes at a crucial time as the BJP is set to announce its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Concerns have been raised that several sitting MPs, including Gambhir, might lose their tickets. Gautam Gambhir's name was already included in this list. Hence, with the impending announcement of the list, Gambhir chose to announce his departure from politics.

Gambhir, known for his stellar cricket career, including crucial roles in India's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, expressed his desire to focus on cricket and relieve himself from political duties. He thanked BJP's leadership, including JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, for the opportunity to serve people.

As the battle for the East Delhi seat intensifies, with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fielding candidates, Gautam Gambhir's departure leaves a void in the BJP's electoral strategy.