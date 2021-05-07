DNA Explainer: COVID-19 induced 'Black Fungus' makes a comeback - know about symptoms and prevention

Headlines

Afghanistan’s currency Afghani emerges as best-performing globally

'MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup...': AB de Villiers makes a bold statement ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 17,850 on Flipkart after Rs 33,149 discount, check details

India-Russia relations 'very, very steady': EAM S Jaishankar

Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan battles armies, fights traitor tag in explosive Tiger 3 teaser, fans say '1000 cr loading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Afghanistan’s currency Afghani emerges as best-performing globally

'MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup...': AB de Villiers makes a bold statement ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 17,850 on Flipkart after Rs 33,149 discount, check details

World Cup captains of Pakistan from 1975 till now

Top 10 highest scores in T20I history

7 superfoods to reduce joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

Tiger Ka Message: Salman Khan battles armies, fights traitor tag in explosive Tiger 3 teaser, fans say '1000 cr loading'

India's highest paid director just got Rs 55 crore as advance for film with no script; it's not Rajamouli, Atlee, Hirani

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: COVID-19 induced 'Black Fungus' makes a comeback - know about symptoms and prevention

Black fungal infection attacks were initially reported last year when doctors had flagged several cases of the COVID-19-induced infection.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Multiple cases of 'Black fungus' a rare fungal infection, also known as Mucormycisis, in patients of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi hospitals in the past few days.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection triggered by COVID-19 and has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient patients since long.

Black fungal infection attacks were initially reported last year when doctors had flagged several cases of the COVID-19-induced infection which caused many of the patients to lose their eyesight.

A senior ENT surgeon in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Manish Munjal said the hospital has seen six cases of mucormycosis in the last six days.

The doctor also said that the infection is commonly being seen in patients who are at the recovery stage but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer.

Doctors are of the belief that the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 patients could be one reason for the rise in fungal infection.

'Black Fungus' or Mucormycisis

It is a serious but rare fungal infection and is triggered by the COVID-19 virus. As per doctors, COVID-19 patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection.

In many cases, the infection has been a cause of serious complications and death of a patient in transplants, ICUs. 

It is a serious but rare infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Mucormycisis has an overall mortality rate of 50%.

The infection most commonly affects the sinuses or lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air, or the skin after the fungus enters through a cut, burn, or other types of skin injury.

It can occur in any part of the body. However, it cannot spread between people or between people and animals.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in the eyes, or pain. It can also be accompanied by cough, fever, headache.

Doctors suggest remaining cautious of symptoms such as blackened skin tissue, blisters, redness, swelling.

Prevention

Early detection and immediately prompt biopsy and the start of antifungal therapy can help in curing it.

People should also avoid direct contact with a lot of dust, wear shoes, long pants, and gloves while handling soil or moss, and clean skin injuries well with soap and water.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 17,850 on Flipkart after Rs 33,149 discount, check details

Maharashtra: Hearing on Shinde group MLAs' disqualification pleas from October 13; CM opposes clubbing of petitions

Who is Monika Batti, daughter of late Gond leader who joined BJP, got ticket in upcoming MP elections

'Our forever begins now': Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share their mesmerising wedding photos, Priyanka Chopra reacts

PM Kisan Yojana 15th installment: Many farmers may not get the amount; here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE