DNA Explainer: COVID-19 induced 'Black Fungus' makes a comeback - know about symptoms and prevention

Multiple cases of 'Black fungus' a rare fungal infection, also known as Mucormycisis, in patients of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi hospitals in the past few days.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection triggered by COVID-19 and has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient patients since long.

Black fungal infection attacks were initially reported last year when doctors had flagged several cases of the COVID-19-induced infection which caused many of the patients to lose their eyesight.

A senior ENT surgeon in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Manish Munjal said the hospital has seen six cases of mucormycosis in the last six days.

The doctor also said that the infection is commonly being seen in patients who are at the recovery stage but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer.

Doctors are of the belief that the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 patients could be one reason for the rise in fungal infection.

'Black Fungus' or Mucormycisis

It is a serious but rare fungal infection and is triggered by the COVID-19 virus. As per doctors, COVID-19 patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection.

In many cases, the infection has been a cause of serious complications and death of a patient in transplants, ICUs.

It is a serious but rare infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Mucormycisis has an overall mortality rate of 50%.

The infection most commonly affects the sinuses or lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air, or the skin after the fungus enters through a cut, burn, or other types of skin injury.

It can occur in any part of the body. However, it cannot spread between people or between people and animals.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in the eyes, or pain. It can also be accompanied by cough, fever, headache.

Doctors suggest remaining cautious of symptoms such as blackened skin tissue, blisters, redness, swelling.

Prevention

Early detection and immediately prompt biopsy and the start of antifungal therapy can help in curing it.

People should also avoid direct contact with a lot of dust, wear shoes, long pants, and gloves while handling soil or moss, and clean skin injuries well with soap and water.