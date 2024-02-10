DNA Explainer: After Maldives, ‘India Out’ campaign gains traction in Bangladesh, here's why

The campaign has urged citizens to boycott Indian products and accused India of interfering in Bangladesh's politics.

A new campaign called "India Out" has emerged in Bangladesh, following a similar movement in the Maldives. The campaign has urged citizens to boycott Indian products and accused India of interfering in Bangladesh's politics. Launched with the backing of Bangladesh opposition parties, the "India Out" movement alleges that India's influence has swayed Bangladesh's political landscape.

Despite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina securing her fourth consecutive term in a recent election, opposition parties, particularly the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), contest the fairness of the electoral process. They claim Hasina's government has become increasingly authoritarian since she assumed office in 2009, leading to a crackdown on dissenting voices.

What’s happening?

While international observers have raised concerns about the state of democracy in Bangladesh, India has refrained from intervening due to its close diplomatic ties. India values its relationship with Bangladesh for various reasons, including economic cooperation and joint efforts in combating insurgencies.

Moreover, India has historically viewed the BNP with suspicion, fearing its alignment with Islamist groups and alleged support for insurgent activities in India's northeast region.

The "India Out" campaign in Bangladesh mirrors similar sentiments expressed in the Maldives, where President Mohamed Muizzu employed anti-India rhetoric to mobilise support.

Although it is too early to predict the impact, some media reports suggest a decline in Indian product sales in Bangladesh.

This campaign underscores the strained relationship between India and Bangladesh's opposition factions.

What is the response by Bangladesh government?

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on his recent trip to India said that the relationship between the two countries is bonded by blood.

He said, "You are having elections... In the future, definitely, PM Shiekh Hasina will visit India... India is our immediate neighbour. We have a wide range of issues. India is not only our neighbour, but it also played a very vital role in our independence war. Indian people and the army shed their blood. Our relationship is bonded by blood. The invitation came from India first. That's why I chose India for my first foreign visit..."

Mahmud told ANI, "We are two brotherly countries. We have excellent ties between the two countries. Any visit of a Bangladesh minister or an Indian minister to Bangladesh definitely strengthens our ties."