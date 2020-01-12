Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020: Samantha Akkineni & Chiranjeevi honoured; full list of winners revealed

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held recently. The awards show saw many renowned actors being acknowledged for their roles. Among them, Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi received the best actress and best actor respectively. Samantha won the award for Oh Baby as well as Majili. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was honoured for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Not only Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi, but even Nani, whose movie Jersey is also being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, was honoured with an award as favourite actor of the year male. He won the award for the same film. Meanwhile, his co-star Shraddha Srinath won the best find of the year female award.

Ram Pothineni won the 'sensational star of the year' award for iSmart Shankar, a movie which was honoured thrice at the awards show. Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Pooja Hegde also won favourite supporting actor male for Saaho and favourite actress for Maharshi respectively. Although Mahesh Babu did not receive an award, the second lead Allari Naresh was honoured as best actor in supporting role male.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade won the awards for best playback singer and favourite album of the year. Sid Sriram for Kadale Song and Prabhakaran won the respective awards.

Here's the full winners' list of Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby

Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey

Favorite Actor of the Year Male - Nani for Jersey

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Best Comedian – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura

Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho

Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani

Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi

Best Producer of the year – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar

Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar

Best Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar

Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade

Life Time Achievement award – K Viswanath

Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani

Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade

Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy

Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura