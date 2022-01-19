‘Ye Arjun Reddy ka Kutta hai’: Vijay Deverakonda gives glimpse of his dog’s first plane ride

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, whose cute smile won millions of hearts, on Wednesday dropped a video in which he can be seen travelling with his dog on a private plane. The clip has gone viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted an adorable video with his dog. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This Gentleman’s first plane ride.” As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens started reacting to it. One of his mentioned, “Once upon time he have nothing but now he have each n everything this call middle class boy successful life. #showoff.”

The video was reshared by Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Doggies normally don't get to travel so easily with us on planes. But #vijaydeverakonda got his doggy on a private plane. Very well behaved.” One of the social media user wrote, “Ye #ArjunReddy ka Kutta hai kahipe bhi travel kar sakta hai..”

The actor often gives a glimpse of his dog on social media. Earlier, he had posted a photo with the caption, “Apparently it's another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home..”

Meanwhile, rumours mills are abuzz that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are secretly dating. While the duo has not reacted to the reports, they have been spotted hanging out together and snapped at gym sessions, which sparked speculations.

On January 1, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a photo giving fans a glimpse of the resort she was celebrating New Year's at. However, Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother Anand Deverakonda also shared a picture from the same location. This led fans to believe that Rashmika was with Vijay on New Year's. Noticeably, Vijay and Rashmika's captions to their respective New Year's posts were also similar. "Happy new year my loves," Vijay had captioned his New Year post.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will star alongside Ananya Pandey in ‘Liger’.