Will SS Rajamouli keep his promise and make 'James Bond' like spy-thriller with Mahesh Babu?

SS Rajamouli had once stated that he would like to make James Bond-type spy-thriller if he casts Mahesh Babu in a movie

SS Rajamouli who is making headlines every other day for his upcoming movie 'RRR', is now trending thanks to his movie with Mahesh Babu. The director had once stated that he would like to replicated James Bond like spy-thriller with the actor.

Times of India reported that SS Rajamouli could be planning a spy thriller with Mahesh Babu, in which the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor obviously plays a spy. The report went on to talk about an interview where Rajamouli had clearly mentioned that if he ever gets to work with Mahesh Babu, he would make a James Bond-like spy thriller with the actor.

In an interview with TV9, Rajamouli had spoken about the upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu and revealed, “I had already revealed this multiple times. After wrapping up DVV Danayya’s film (RRR), I will direct a film for veteran producer KL Narayana and Mahesh Babu would be playing the protagonist in it.”

The movie is yet to go on floors and any update on the same is expected after the lockdown is over. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli had been waiting to complete post-production of Ram Charan-Jr. NTR featuring film 'RRR', which also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.