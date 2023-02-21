Who is Rabbani Mustafa Khan, friend and 'guru bhai' of Sonu Nigam injured in scuffle at Mumbai concert?

Rabbani Mustafa Khan

Recently, in an event in Mumbai, Sonu Nigam and his team were attacked by a few over-eager selfie seekers. The singer and his guru’s son Rabbani Mustafa Khan were injured in the scuffle that followed. This happened as the accused – the local MLA’s son jumped onto the stage to take a selfie with Sonu Nigam. At this point, Rabbani jumped in to help his friend Sonu Nigam, but he was pushed and was injured.

Who is Rabbani Mustafa Khan?

Rabbani Mustafa Khan is the ‘guru bhai’ of Sonu Nigam as he is the son of his mentor, noted vocalist Ghulam Mustafa Khan. The renowned musician was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian classical music. He was the guru of several other famous musicians like Shaan, AR Rahaman, and Hariharan. He has four sons, including Rabbani. The noted vocalist died on 17th January 2021.

Rabbani Mustafa Khan, born on 6th January 1990 in Mumbai is also a playback singer and was trained by his father. He is married to Namrata Gupta Khan, who is the author of the book A Dream I Lived Alone. The book is based on the life story of Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Rabbani Mustafa Khan’s famous songs

Some of his famous works include Aao Balma and Soz O Salaam from Coke Studio, Allah Hu Allah from the movie Sarabjit. One of his recent releases is Peer Meri Piya Jaane Na from Mera Fauji Calling. In a conversation with E-Times, Rabbani Mustafa Khan had spoken about his musical legacy and said, “Music is in our blood. As a playback singer, I can sing a song of any genre but the industry is very quickly making notions of you. I have noticed that music directors think that 'yeh toh Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahib ke bete hain, yeh dance number ya romantic song nahi gaayenge. Yeh toh sirf classical touch wale gaane hi gaa sakte hai' (he is Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son, he won’t sing dance or romantic numbers, he can only sing songs with classical touch). In such a situation I tell them that I am a trained singer and I can sing a song of any genre but yes the lyrics of the song should be decent. I belong to the lineage of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab and I cannot sing songs with suggestive lyrics. For me the song I am singing could be sensuous but not sexual.”

How Rabbani Mustafa Khan was injured?

On Monday, a concert was organized in Mumbai’s Chembur where Sonu Nigam performed and Rabbani accompanied him. After a fan, who has now been booked, rushed to take a selfie with Sonu, Rabbani jumped in to protect the singer. In the scuffle, Sonu, Rabbani and another colleague fell. While Sonu escaped with minor injuries, reports say that Rabbani had to be rushed to a hospital. The singer later filed a police complaint. He told ANI, "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance.”