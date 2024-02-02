Watch: Sofia Hayat detained in Dubai, banned from travelling, breaks down in viral video

Sofia Hayat, former actress, singer, and TV personality who was on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7, shared a video on Thursday saying she's been stuck in Dubai for 33 days. She's upset because she can't travel and didn't explain why.

Sofia mentioned that she just wants to go back home to London, and that's her main concern right now. "I cannot talk about the case and I will not. My priority is to get home to London where my life is on hold. I run a business, a healing practice and a clinic. Both are shut down now for a month. I have no income and my savings are being used whilst I am in Dubai. I am spending £1000 a week in accommodation and food plus other expenses on taxis to and from the police station. I also have to pay bills in my London home," said Sofia in the video shared on Instagram.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "The police have been very helpful and supportive in my case and have said this will be over soon and I will be home as soon as I am processed through the system but not sure how long that will take. The case was dropped already, it just takes time. My dogs were with a friend, now with another one. I am grateful for this as I am being shown who is really there for me in my time of need. I shall focus on the good things as much as I can. I have met some incredible people here in Dubai. On a day to day basis I am alone with my thoughts I meditate and work out. In a day I feel great then sad then I cry."

She added, "I never in my entire life, thought something like this could happen to me. I do have some amazing people helping me including the police, for which I am grateful. Knowing I cannot leave Dubai is a mental strain, I cannot plan anything since I have no idea when I will be home again. I miss my home, my dogs, my friends, my business. I miss justice... in the end justice will always be served. We are all witnesses to injustice.. God is watching through our eyes. I have obviously been chosen especially. The greatest souls that served humanity suffered injustices. Jesus, kwan Yin, Shiva, Medusa; Athena, Poseidon, Durga Maa, Sekhmet, Isis, Ptah, Anubis, and many more."

She further mentioned, "The time for injustice is ending on a spiritual level on the conscious realms. One has to take the final sufferings in the desert... to release the ultimate power and love of God to all of humanity. Emotions with the secrets of the philosophers stone, through the power of alchemy, in the conscious realms of the true God's and children of light; can be transmuted to power. It is done."