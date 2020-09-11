Viral video: Pakistani actor Noman Ijaz mocks #MeToo movement, admits to cheating on his wife

A video of Pakistani actor Noman Ijaz going on record to confess that he has cheated on his wife multiple times, has been going viral. In the video, Ijaz is also seen mocking the #MeToo movement which was started in US and spread worldwide.

While being hosted on 'Say it All with Iffat Omar', Noman proudly stated that he is good at hiding his affairs 'because he is a good actor'. "I am such an intelligent man and actor that my wife never finds out. The husbands of the women don’t find out either," he said.

Confessing that he falls for women, the actor added, "I fall for women who are beautiful from inside and outside." When asked if the women also fall for him, Ijaz agreed to the same. Omar is then heard saying, "I need to learn a few things from you."

Ijaz then cited an example about how he feels #MeToo begins, and said, "Yeh #MeToo, #SheToo, #HeToo are dangerous. They are just happening because people are getting detached from religion."

Here's the full video:

This man in one interview says he often cheats on his wife & he’s such a great actor that she never finds out. When iffat asks him about #MeToo he dismisses the movement and says “yeh sab deen say dori hai” Pakistani men are just work of art! pic.twitter.com/9knbMAne4Y — Tooba Syed (@Tooba_Sd) September 7, 2020

While the video about Noman has been going viral, a few have also been sharing clips of Iffat Omar, in which she confessed to retaking scenes just because she wanted to touch her co-star.