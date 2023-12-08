Headlines

Entertainment

Viral! Himanshi Khurana shares screenshot of her breakup chat with Asim Riaz: 'I was quiet for a reason'

Himanshi Khurana shared the screenshot of her breakup chat with Asim Riaz, later she deleted Twitter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Himanshi Khurana, known from her stint on Bigg Boss 13, deleted her Twitter account after sharing her 'final statement' about her separation from Asim Riaz. On Thursday, Asim Riaz also took to social media and penned a note expressing his support for Himanshi and acknowledging their mutual decision to go their separate ways.

Himanshi wrote, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion...I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me...From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here I tried the same but I am sorry people took it other way."

She also shared the screenshot of her break up chat. Later, she deleted Twitter.

Meanwhile, Asim tweeted, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to  take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”

On Wednesday evening, Himanshi took to Twitter to share a statemen about her relationship with Asim. Without naming him, she confirmed that they were not together and had ‘sacrificed’ their love for religious reasons.

“YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy,” read the note. Asim has not responded to the announcement so far.

