Vijay Deverakonda announces forthcoming film directed by Sukumar B

On Monday, in exciting news, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he will soon be collaborating with ace Telugu filmmaker Sukumar B for their forthcoming project. The director is currently working on his upcoming directorial Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. Talking about Vijay starrer, the much-anticipated show is all set to hit the screens in 2022. Sharing their happiness, both Sukumar and Vijay took to their Instagram pages and formally announced the film.

Vijay wrote, "SUKUMAR - Vijay Deverakonda! The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you a memorable Cinema... I can't wait to be on set with @aryasukku sir. Happy birthday @kedar_selagamsetty, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard. Congratulations on @falconcreationsllp. This is our gift to you!"

While Sukumar captioned the post stating, "Happy to announce my film with our very own rowdy boy, @thedeverakonda. I'm looking forward to all the zeal and energy he will bring to the sets! Happy Birthday, Kedar. Wishing you all success in this new journey."

Talking about his upcoming film, Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-Indian film titled Fighter in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday.

About Pushpa, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from Telugu, the dubbed version of the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.