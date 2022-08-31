Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Veteran Bengali artist Pradip Mukherjee passes away at 76 due to lung infection

Pradip Mukherjee's demise has stunned Bengali filmgoers. Even West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee mourned over veteran artist's death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Veteran Bengali artist Pradip Mukherjee passes away at 76 due to lung infection
Pradip Mukherjee

Veteran Bengali actor Pradip Mukherjee, who immortalised the character of the protagonist in Satyajit Ray's 'Jana Aranya' (The Middleman), died on Monday at a hospital in Kolkata, his family said. Mukherjee, 76, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter. He was admitted to a private hospital three days back due to an infection in his lungs and shifted to a state-run hospital on Sunday, his family said.

As per the report of PTI, his condition worsened there and he breathed his last at 8:15 am Monday, the family said. Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement in Bengali, "I am saddened on getting the news of the death of Pradip Mukherjee. He had left his mark in Satyajit Ray's Jana Aranya, Rituparno Ghosh's Utsav and Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Dooratwa. His death left a deep void. "

The chief minister conveyed her condolence to his family and admirers. Mukherjee had acted in over 40 films - including Hirer Angti (The Diamond Ring, 1992) by Rituparno Ghosh and Mondo Meyer Upakshan (A Tale of a Naughty Girl, 2002) by Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Did he start his acting career with Ray's Jana Aranya (1976) in which he essayed the role of Somnath, the central character. His last released film is Torulatar Bhoot (Ghost of Torulata Lake) in 2021.

"He had been noticed by my father in Bengali stage production and he decided to cast him in Jana Aranya. He delivered an excellent performance. He was a true well-wisher of the Ray family. We lost a family member,? Ray's son and eminent filmmaker Sandip Ray told PTI.

Mukherjee also acted in Satyajit Ray's Shakha Prasakha (Branches of a Tree, 1990) and Sandip Ray's Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy (Where Fear of Ghosts Lurks, 2012), Badsahi Angti (The Emperor's Ring, 2014) and Gorosthane Sabdhan (Beware of Graveyard, 2010). His only Hindi film was Sujoy Ghosh's Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh' (2016).

Director Nirmal Chakraborty recently cast Mukherjee in his period film Datta, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's eponymous novel. Chakraborty told PTI: "Pradipda is a down-to-earth, gentle and cultured person. He was dedicated to his work despite his poor health. He always wanted to know if I was happy with his performance."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.