'Valimai' OTT release: When and where to watch Ajith Kumar's action-entertainer

Ajith Kumar starrer action-packed entertainer 'Valimai' hit theatres on February 24 and the film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from March 25, exactly a month and a day after its release. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor under his production company Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Taking to its Twitter handle on Sunday, March 20, the streaming platform ZEE5 announced the OTT release date for 'Valimai' as it wrote, "The wait is over! It’s here Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!!". The film will be available to watch in the original Tamil version and as well as the dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

The streaming platform also released the special 'ZEE5 Cut Official Trailer' for the original Tamil version of the film on its YouTube channel with the film's synopsis that reads as, "Arjun, a police officer, sets out on a mission to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they're involved in a theft and murder. Ajith Kumar plays ACP Arjun Kumar in the film.

'Valimai' had received a thunderous response from the audience crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within two weeks of its release. The H. Vinoth directorial also stars Huma Qureshi, Gurban Judge, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.



The action-thriller is the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019, which was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film 'Pink' in which Ajith Kumar essayed the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Before even the release of 'Valimai', Boney Kapoor already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar on February 15 with the hashtag #AK61.