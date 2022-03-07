Boney Kapoor compares Bollywood with South cinema, says 'Mumbai filmmakers serve KFC, South offers thali'

Famous Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has now turned to South cinema to bankroll films. His latest release 'Valimai' starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role has opened to a humongous response on the box office collecting Rs 200 crores within 10 days after its worldwide release on February 24.

Now, in a recent interview with Firstpost, Boney was asked his opinion on South movies creating box office records and outperforming Hindi films. the producer said that most movies from the South are made for the Indian palette and hence, their dubbed versions also succeed in the North. He continued that South movies have a mix of everything from family drama to action to comedy packed in one film.

Comparing Bollywood with South cinemas, Boney made a really interesting comment and said to the same portal, "Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonald's, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken." He continued that the audience wants a bit of everything in their films now and applauded the South directors for getting that right.

Husband of late actor Sridevi and father of actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Boney further revealed that he decided to produce South movies after the dubbed versions of films starring South stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu were sold for Rs 15 to 20 to Rs 25 crore to satellite channels, adding that even Hindi films don't fetch such a large amount.



Meanwhile, 'Valimai' is the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019. It was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film 'Pink' and Ajith Kumar essayed the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Before even the release of 'Valimai', Boney Kapoor already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar with the hashtag #AK61.