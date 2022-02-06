'They wanted voluptuous women': Erica Fernandes opens up on being body-shamed in South film industry

Erica Fernandes has made an identity of hers by giving exceptional performances in shows like 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.' She has even contributed to regional cinemas with films like 'Ninndale,' 'Vizhithiru,' and a few other films. Although Erica Fernandes has good exposure, she recalled her days of shooting for South films, where she was body-shamed and was asked to wear padding

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Fernandes added that she was thin-shamed, as she was skinny compared to whatever the makers expected her to or a South actress needed to be at that point. Erica asserted that they wanted voluptuous women, so they used to stuff her. She used to wear a lot of padding and that made her feel bad as she wasn't comfortable with it. For her it was compromising on her identity, not accepting the person she is. The actress continued that they used to put thigh pads everywhere. Fernandes used to feel disrespected. However, she even added that the trend has changed for good, and she's glad for it. "Things are different right now which is very good.”

Earlier in January, Erica and her mother were tested Covid positive. On her Instagram, Erica issued a statement and revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In a detailed post, the actress has advised everyone to ‘not rely on home kits’, rather opt for ‘lab tests.’

Erica Fernandes wrote, “Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom has tested positive. One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but I dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that I felt like I had a sandpaper in my throat.”