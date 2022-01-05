‘Kasautii Zindgi Kay’ actress Erica Fernandes tests positive for Covid-19, warns 'not to rely on home tests'

‘Kasautii Zindgi Kay’ actress Erica Fernandes on Instagram issued a statement and revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In a detailed post, the actress has advised everyone to ‘not rely on home kits’, rather opt for ‘lab tests.’

Erica Fernandes wrote, “Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive. One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonu Nigan, Anshula Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19.

Sonu Nigam, who recently caught Covid, while speaking to his fans in his vlog said, “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested and I was Covid positive. I got myself retested, I was still positive. I got myself retested, retested retested and I still turned out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me.”