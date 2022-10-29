Search icon
The Legend of Maula Jatt: Karan Johar enjoys Fawad Khan starrer Pakistani blockbuster, photos go viral

Karan Johar is the latest admirer, and the first one from Bollywood to watch the latest Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Karan Johar enjoying Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt has found an admirer from Bollywood. Producer Karan Johar was spotted enjoying the latest epic actioner in Dubai, and he was captured by a member of the audience in the cinema hall. 

The photos from the screening are going viral, and Karan has certainly watched the movie, as one of the photos showed the name of the film's dialogue writer Nasir Adeeb. Johar is probably the first celeb from India who was spotted watching the blockbuster of the neighbouring country, and Fawad is also the star of Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil. So, the admiration towards the star is understood. 

Here are the photos from the screening

Yesterday we reported that the latest blockbuster of Khan has collected more than the first-day collections of Ram Setu and Thank God. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt has made history in Pakistani cinema. On its 13th day, the actioner earned more than the combined collection of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. 

READ: The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan starrer earns more than Thank God, Ram Setu's first-day collections

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Fawad's film, which was released on October 12, earned $46,825 USD (Rs. 38.40 lakhs) from 56 screens. Whereas Thank God made USD $19,472 (Rs. 15.97 lakhs) from 83 screens, and Ram Setu pulled in USD $16,595 (Rs. 13.61 lakhs) from 95 screens on their debut. If we add the collection of both Hindi films, then Bollywood earned Rs 29.58 lakhs through Thank God and Ram Setu, and Mahira Khan's film collected Rs 38 lakhs on its 13th day. See the difference. 

The Legend of Maula Jatt tells the tale of prizefighter Maula Jatt (played by Pakistani star Fawad Khan), who battles Noori Natt, one of the most feared fighters of the era, while being tormented by his previous demons. In addition to Fawad and Mahira, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik play important roles in the movie. 

