The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan starrer earns more than Thank God, Ram Setu's first-day collections

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt has made history in Pakistani cinema. On its 13th day, the actioner earned more than the combined collection of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God.

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Fawad's film, which was released on October 12, earned $46,825 USD (Rs. 38.40 lakhs) from 56 screens. Whereas Thank God made USD $19,472 (Rs. 15.97 lakhs) from 83 screens, and Ram Setu pulled in USD $16,595 (Rs. 13.61 lakhs) from 95 screens on their debut. If we add the collection of both Hindi films, then Bollywood earned Rs 29.58 lakhs through Thank God and Ram Setu, and Mahira Khan's film collected Rs 38 lakhs on its 13th day. See the difference.

The epic movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has finally been released, and if Deadline is to be believed, it enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. After debuting in 25 regions and 500 screens, the revival of the 1979 classic has amassed an astounding Rs 51 crore (2.3 million dollars) in worldwide revenue. The film has established a new benchmark for Pakistani films and their popularity abroad.

The Legend of Maula Jatt tells the tale of prizefighter Maula Jatt (played by Pakistani star Fawad Khan), who battles Noori Natt, one of the most feared fighters of the era, while being tormented by his previous demons. In addition to Fawad and Mahira, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik play important roles in the movie.

Speaking to Deadline, director Bilal Lashari said he is ‘overwhelmed’ with the response the film is getting. He then added, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theatres across the world.”