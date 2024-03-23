The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer: Kapil Sharma ‘unboxes’ Sunil Grover’s Gutthi, reveals guest for Netflix show

The trailer of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, shows the guests set to grace the show.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover broke the internet when they announced their reunion for the show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, the makers have released a hilarious trailer of the show giving a glimpse into the guests who will be seen gracing the show.

On Saturday, Netflix dropped the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show giving a glimpse into the fun Kapil, Sunil, Krushna Abhishek, and other teammates are set to unleash upon the audience. The trailer also unveiled the guests who will be gracing the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Netflix on March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 p.m.

From Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima, and Neetu Kapoor) to the filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will be seen gracing the show. Not only this, in the trailer, Mr. perfectionist, Aamir Khan, was seen dancing and laughing his heart out and Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shreyas Iyer were seen playing cricket with the team and unveiling some secrets.

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma shares, “As seen in the trailer, we’re back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who’ve been missing us, we’re coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv, and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage. The Great Indian Kapil Show is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday.”

Sunil Grover, who is reuniting with Kapil Sharma after their infamous feud, said, "The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we’ll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix."