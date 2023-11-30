Headlines

Entertainment

The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-delayed survival adventure finally gets a release date

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer The Goat Life is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

After a decade-long endeavour, the greatest survival adventure, based on a true story, The Goat Life, starring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to release in theatres worldwide on 10th April 2024. Produced by Visual Romance, directed by National Award Winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. 

The Goat Life is supported by music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookkutty respectively. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, showcasing remarkable production standards, aesthetic elements, storytelling, aspirations, and acting prowess. 

Here's the first look of The Goat Life

The movie is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

Speaking about this Indian film which is made for a global audience, director, Blessy said, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”The Goat Life is all set to release in theatres near you on 10th April 2024, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

