Thank You trailer out: Naga Chaitanya navigates through life and love

Thank You-Naga Chaitanya/Twitter

South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up to allure his fans with his next film Thank You. The trailer of this highly-anticipated movie was released by the makers on Tuesday. Establishing the themes of self-discovery, the theatrical trailer of Thank You depicts Naga Chaitanya's character navigating his way through life and love.

Naga Chaitanya plays Abhi, a young and wealthy businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky guy but became self-centred and arrogant due to circumstances. He is portrayed as an aggressive man who is proud of his success.

As seen in the trailer, Chaitanya sports different looks. The trailer's aesthetics are rich, as one would expect from a Vikram K. Kumar film.

The leading ladies are Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor, and the story will be driven by how these personalities affect Chaitanya's life.

"A greater sort of love is love that lets go rather than pressuring loved ones to stay", Naga Chaitanya says in a dialogue in the trailer, which hints at the film's theme and tone.

Thank You will hit the screens on the 22nd of this month. Dil Raju and Sirish are producing the film. Thaman composed the music.