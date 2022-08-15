Thalapathy Vijay’s hospital scene from Varisu film leaked online, fans react

File Photo

One of the portions from Vijay's next film Thalapathy Varisu has been leaked online, which has upset his fans. On the 75th Independence Day, Vijay and Sarathkumar's hospital scene from Varisu was shown to the Tamil superstar's fans in a brief clip. The upcoming Thalapathy flick Varisu has generated a lot of interest on social media. In addition to the actor, Rashmika Mandanna co-stars in the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film.

On August 15, some fans used Twitter to voice their disappointment as the hashtags #VarisuLeakedScene and #ThalapathyVijay trended. Many fans think that such leaked videos from the movie's set kill rather than increase the anticipation. The release of Varisu, Vijay's 66th movie, is anticipated for either January of the following year or sometime around the Pongal festival. The movie's filming began in April of this year and will shortly come to an end, followed by post-production work.

Check out the tweets here:

Don't share any Leaked pictures & Videos from the set of #Varisu@SVC_official Please Take it serious August 15, 2022

Dil Raju is the producer of Varisu, one of Thalapathy Vijay's most eagerly anticipated movies. The fans are placing a lot of faith in Varisu after the mix views on his most recent movie, Beast, garnered at the box office earlier this year. The superstar will then proceed to Thalapathy 67, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously oversaw Vijay's Master (2021), which went on to become the first theatrical blockbuster movie in India during the epidemic times.