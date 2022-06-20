Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer’s first look release date announced, poster breaks the internet

Thalapathy 66: Vijay's upcoming film announcement has taken the internet by storm, check out the reactions.

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have hijacked the internet as they are going gaga over Thalapathy 66 first look announcement. Vijay's upcoming film directed by Vamsi Paidipally tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 will release its first look on June 21 at 6:01 PM. The announcement will happen a day before the superstar's 48th birthday, and this has broken the internet.

Fans of the actor can't retain their happiness over the news, and as soon as the news surfaced, they instantly shared their reaction to this update. After the dismal performance of Beast, Thalapathy 66 can help the actor to bounce back with full force.

Let's take a look at the reactions

In Thalapathy 66, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Vijay. While fans couldn't contain their excitement about the pairing, Rashmika's previous tweet went viral, in which she professed her ambition to work with Vijay one day. Rashmika's tweet was shared on November 27, 2018. It answers rumours that she had previously inked a film deal with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee. Rashmika had debunked all rumours by stating that she would like to work with the two legends in the future.

The tweet read, “A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir’s and Atlee sir’s film but since that’s not happening this time, I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon. I love you all very much.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the leading heroine opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film, couldn't contain her joy and shared her delight at being a part of it via an Instagram post. On the day of the film's premiere, she shared a photo of herself with Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika wrote, “Okay, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do. Act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him. Everything …yaaaaay! Finally! An absolute delight…”