Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide; releases a video citing mental harassment

On Sunday, Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi took to her Facebook page and shared a video accusing Naam Tamizhar party leader Seeman of mental harassment. She attempted suicide and now has been rushed to the hospital. In the video, Vijaya revealed that she has been under mental stress due to constant harassment by Seeman and his party members. She also urged that he and Hari Nadar need to be arrested for harassing her.

In the video, she is heard saying, "This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my mother and my sister. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead."

She added, "I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot."

Vijaya said that her death should be an eye-opener for everyone. As per ANI, the actor is undergoing treatment now.

More details awaited...