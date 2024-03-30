Twitter
Entertainment

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away 48

Daniel Balaji passed away due to a heart attack.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manish Chauhan

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died due to a heart attack at 48 on Friday night. The sudden death of the actor has stunned fans, family, and colleagues of the Tamil film industry. His mortal remains are at his Purasaiwakkam home for the last rites.

Born in December 1975, Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's incomplete 'Marudhunayagam'. He made his acting debut on TV with a Tamil show, 'Chithi', in which he played the role of Daniel. His first film in Tamil was 'April Maadhathil', followed by a role in 'Kaadhal Kondein'. Apart from Tamil, he has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films.

Daniel was praised for his performances in films like 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', 'Vada Chennai', and 'Polladhavan'. He also acted as one of the villains in the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. Balaji made his debut in Malayalam cinema through 'Black'. Later, he was seen in 'Bhagavan' also starring Mohanlal and Mammootty's action flick 'Daddy Cool'.

In 2023, the actor became part of the Tamil action-drama film 'Ariyavan'. The Tamil film industry is shocked by the news of his demise and is expected to pay their last respects to him today.

(With inputs from ANI)

