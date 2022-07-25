Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film is perfect ode to 'timeless romance'

Sita Ramam

Finally, the trailer of Sita Ramam is out, and the film promises to give an ode to 'timeless romance.' The Telugu romantic drama stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial revolves around the incomplete love story of Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal), and how Afreen (Rashmika) embarks on a journey of finding the star-crossed lovers.

Here's the trailer

The promo starts with Rashmika Mandanna who is assigned to deliver a letter to Sita Mahalakshmi that Lieutenant Ram had written 20 years ago. Afreen searches for Sita everywhere but faces disappointment. Thus, she decides to search for Ram first. In her journey, Afreen faces several limitations in her journey, with circumstances looking gloomy.

In the trailer, we also see various glimpses of the adorable love story between Ram and Sita. All three major characters look believable, and the actors put up a commendable job of portraying them. The film has the perfect blend of action, drama, and romance.

The Telugu theatrical trailer of Sita Ramam shows the crucial events in the epic love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram’s life changes after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which won’t reach her. After 20 years, Rashmika Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita. There’s some timebound and when they are unable to find her, they choose to find Ram. It’s more difficult than finding Sita. The biggest hurdle is definitely Ram’s superior Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth).

Everything about this love story is so epic and both the journeys- the love story of Ram and Sita in the 60s and the search to find them in the 80s are so authentic. When you have a perfect team of actors and craftsmen for a film of its enormity, it will turn out to be a memorable and classic love story. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are charmed with their screen presence, wherein the chemistry shared by the two is magical. Rashmika Mandanna’s heroic role and Sumanth’s negative-shaded role are other positive aspects. Sita Ramam will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on August 5th.