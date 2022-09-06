Search icon
Sita Ramam OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer romantic film

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam/Prime Video India Instagram

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sita Ramam in the leading roles, Sita Ramam received rave reviews from the audience and the critics when it hit theatres on August 5. Set against the backdrop of war, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial follows the love story between the soldier Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer, and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal.

Rashmika Mandanna, who enthralled the audience with her performance as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa, also plays a pivotal role in Sita Ramam which was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film has been a commercial success at the box office earning more than Rs 75 crore.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Sita Ramam will be premiering on the OTT platform Prime Video India from September 9. Amazon's streaming giant, on its social media handles, shared Dulquer and Mrunal's photo from the film and wrote, "A tale of love and love letters that stands timeless #SitaRamamOnPrime, Sept 9".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

On September 2, the Hindi dubbed version of Sita Ramam was released in the North Indian theatres by the distribution company Pen Studios, who had also distributed the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. 

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu had also shared his views on the film. Naidu called the film ' a must-watch for everyone' and congratulated the entire team on his Twitter account on August 17. Dulquer had expressed his gratitude to the politician in his reply.

Along with Sita Ramam, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy action film Bimbisara was also released on August 5, and even after the clash, both films performed strongly at the box office winning the hearts of the critics and the audience. After a small dull phase, Sita Ramam and Bimbisara revived the Tollywood box office.

