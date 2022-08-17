Search icon
Sita Ramam: Venkaiah Naidu watches Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film, calls it 'a must watch for everyone'

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu shared his opinion on the Telugu film Sita Ramam. Dulquer Salmaan also reacted to his tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Sita Ramam-Venkaiah Naidu/File photos

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, the period romantic saga Sita Ramam was released in cinemas on August 5 to extremely positive reviews and is running to packed theatres across India. Now, former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has also shared his views on the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, August 17, Naidu wrote in Telugu, "Watched the movie Sita Ramam. With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene has unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone."

Along with sharing different posters of the film, the politician congratulated the entire team behind the film as his subsequent tweet read, "Sita Ramam gave me the feeling of watching a good movie after a long time. Congratulations to the film team including Director Mr. Hanu Raghavapudi, Producer Mr. Ashwini Dutt and Swapna Movie Makers for discovering the beauty of nature that is soothing to the eyes without the sounds of war."

The film's leading hero Dulquer Salmaan, who made his Bollywood debut with the road comedy-drama film Karwaan in 2018 sharing screen space with the late actor Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar, also reacted to the politician's tweets and replied, "Heartfelt gratitude sir !!!".

READ | Sita Ramam: Jersey star Nani calls Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film 'classic'

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal Thakur. Along with Sita Ramam, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy action film Bimbisara also released on August 5, and even after the clash, both films performed strongly at the box office winning the hearts of the critics and the audience.

