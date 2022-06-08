Sidhu Moose Wala prayer meet: Jimmy Shergill, Salim Merchant, fans pay last tribute

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Wednesday, a prayer meeting for late singer Sidhu Moosewala was organised for his Mumbai fans by Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Foundation. Several celebs including Jimmy Shergill, Salim Merchant, Charanjit Singh, Arvinder, Ekta Anand, Mrs Daler Mehndi, Kanwalpreet, Nilu Kohli, Ananya Chadha, Pritam Pyare and fans came to pay the last tribute.

Photos and videos are going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared photos on social media. Fans got emotional, one of them wrote, “Sachi so laga yaken nhi hunda ksm sa really really miss u veera I proude.” The second person commented, “Sidhu is always alive in our heart.” The third one mentioned, “I heard his father’s speech! It left tears in my eyes! May god give strength to his parents!”

Meanwhile, in Mansa, some wore a t-shirt with Sidhu Moosewala's picture and the message 'legends never die' as scores of people from Punjab, Haryana and other states gathered at the grain market for the antim ardas of the slain Punjabi singer.

Addressing the gathering at the final prayers, the singer's emotional father said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing. They won't rest until the singer gets justice, he said. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

Notwithstanding the scorching heat, a large number of people, including children and women, assembled from parts of Punjab and other states to attend the "antim ardas" and "bhog" ceremony. Many people were seen carrying posters mentioning May 29 as a "black day" and demanded justice for the singer. Some were seen carrying flags with the singer's picture.

Security personnel in large numbers were deployed. The roads leading to the venue witnessed a huge rush of people coming from parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a condolence message said the demise of the singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was also present at the ceremony, said Moosewala was like his younger brother. "Farewell, my brother! At the Bhog and Antim Ardas ceremony of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewla. To the world he was a great singer, to me he was like a younger brother. Will always remain in my thoughts and memories. And for his parents, I'll always be there," said Warring in a tweet.

Addressing the gathering, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he doesn't understand why his son was killed. "Nobody has ever lodged any complaint against him," he said as he vowed to get justice for his son.

His family has been ruined but he does not want any other family to suffer the same way, he said. "Until we get justice, we will not rest," he said. He also shared anecdotes from the Moosewala's childhood and later life and called him a "simple youth". He said their pain has lessened to a great extent with scores of families sharing their grief. (With inputs from PTI)