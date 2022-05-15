Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu's actioner reaches close to 150 crore mark

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata continues to dominate the box office, as the film earns Rs 28.24 crores on day 3. Till now, the film has collected has Rs 131.55 crores worldwide. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is close enough to cross the 150 crore mark.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted about the collection, and the day-wise collection is as follows. "WW Box Office CRUISING towards Rs 150 cr milestone. Day 1 - Rs 75.21 cr. Day 2 - Rs 27.50 cr. Day 3 - Rs 28.84 cr. Total - Rs 131.55 cr."

Here's Manobala's tweet

#SarkaruVaariPaata WW Box Office



CRUISING towards ₹150 cr milestone.



Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 28.84 cr

Total - ₹ 131.55 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 15, 2022

The action-comedy film is doing exceptionally well not just across the nation, but in the overseas market too as it has collected over $1.8 million at the USA box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released in the USA on May 11, a day ahead of the film's release in India on May 12, by three overseas film distribution companies namely FlyHigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments, and Classics Entertainments. The film is now nearing the $2 million mark in America.

READ: Sarkaru Vaari Paata FIRST review out: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer is 'sure-shot mass blockbuster'

The film, also produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, has been helmed by Parasuram Petla whose last directorial was Geetha Govindam starring the rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.

A few days back, Mahesh Babu got into controversy over his remark about Bollywood. In the press meet of his production venture Major, Mahesh Babu opened on rejecting offers of Hindi films by saying, "Bollywood can't afford me, and I don't want to waste my time." Mahesh's blunt words didn't go well with the audience, and they expressed their discontent over Mahesh's 'arrogant' remark.