Sanjay Dutt to work with Prabhas in Maruthi's film? Here's all you need to know

File Photo

One of Sanjay Dutt's most iconic roles is when he played the villain and it seems like he is back at it. Last year, Sanjay Dutt played an iconic villain role in Yash's KGF 2. He will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Leo. Now, if reports are to be believed Sanjay Dutt has signed another South film with Telegu superstar Prabhas. What role he will play in the film with Prabhas is yet to be seen.

According to sources, Sanjay Dutt is all set to work with Prabhas in an untitled film directed by Maruthi. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film though it went on floors in October 2022. Three schedules of the project have reportedly wrapped up. The film features Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan in the lead role.

It is reported that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of the hero's grandfather. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas will shoot their scenes together in March end.

The makers wanted to keep the project a secret and have been shooting for the film since October. However, the movie became a hot topic of discussion after a photo from the set went viral recently.

Someone from the team captured a picture of Prabhas and director Maruthi chatting with each other from the sets of the film.