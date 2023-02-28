Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa get brutally trolled for sharing loved-up photos, netizens say 'they have made marriage a joke'

Photo via Instagram

After a months-long public spat, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa seem to be back together, thanks to their loved-up Instagram posts. On Monday, Rajeev took to his Instagram account and shared photos with Charu and their daughter Zianna as they celebrated the former's birthday together. This latest post has surely left netizens confused about Rajeev and Charu's on-off relationship status.

Apart from Rajeev, Charu also shared the photos with Rajeev on Instagram and thanked him for making her birthday 'special'.

In one of the photos, Rajeev and Charu posed with their daughter Zianna in a restaurant. A second photo was also shared by Rajeev where he held Charu close to him for a mirror selfie. He captioned the post saying, "Happy Birthday Charu, wishing you lots of love with good health and happiness always."

As soon as the post went live, users flocked to the comments section and expressed their surprise at their photos and on-and-off relationship.

One user wrote, "Samajh nhi aata dono ka ky chlra h .... Divorce diya tha abhi sath dikhre (Don't understand what's happening with these two, got a divorce and now look back together)," while another user commented, "Sometimes they say they are getting divorced, sometimes they are together. They have made marriage a joke."

Charu also photos from her birthday on Instagram, in which she wore a printed white and yellow dress. She captioned her post saying, "Thank you, Rajeev, had an amazing day. Thank you for making my birthday so special."

It was reported last month that Rajeev and Charu have parted ways and after the culmination of the six months (asked by the family court), they will be officially divorced in June. Their daughter Zianna will continue to stay with Charu.