Samantha Ruth Prabhu took this much money for her song 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa The Rise: Part One'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earned Pan-India following with her stint in the web series 'The Family Man,' and her item song in last year's blockbuster 'Pushpa The Rise: Part One' has solidified her position. Samantha's song, 'Oo Antawa' has become a chartbuster and it the actress' sensuous moves is the highlight of the film. Well, the actress has worked hard to ace the steps, and now we got to know that she has charged a bomb for the song.

As per the reports of India.com, Samantha charged rupees 5 Crore for the song. The portal also quoted a source saying that she wasn't ready for the song, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her.”

Watch the song

Since its release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in the dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ has gotten a lot of attention. Fans drooled as they saw her in a never-before-seen avatar. Samantha even shared a BTS video of the song, in which she is seen practising her moves for the item number.

Samantha earlier was not interested in doing up the dance number. But when the director of the film, Sukumar, gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in ‘Rangasthalam’ she said yes to the project. According to another portal, when ‘The Family Man 2’ actress was asked about the experience. She said, “It’s really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring.”

Apart from giving compelling performances, Samantha is a fitness freak too. She recently shared a video on her Instagram story, doing a deadlift using 80 kg dumbbells. On a regular basis, the actress has set huge fitness goals for her followers.