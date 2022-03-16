Salman Khan to make Telugu debut with 'Godfather' alongside Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan

Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut with 'Godfather' starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Welcoming the 'Sultan' actor on the sets, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with him as he tweeted, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."



'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit 'Lucifer'.