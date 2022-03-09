VIRAL! Salman Khan shares glimpse of his artwork Motherhood with 'Bigg Boss' twist - Watch

On the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8, Salman Khan shared a video showcasing his latest artwork titled 'Motherhood' on his Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, the 'Sultan' actor can be seen giving final touches to his painting of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa.

As a caption to his video, Salman Khan wrote the famous dialogue with which he ends his each and every episode of Weekend Ka Vaar in 'Bigg Boss'. He wrote, "Do whatever u want to do but don’t trouble your mother … happy women’s day!". The actor's arts is showcased at the Google Arts and Culture online gallery.

The Google website describes the artist Salman Khan as "Salman Khan: Showcasing The 'Mother' Through Art. Inspired by her selflessness, the artist uses Mother Teresa in his work as a recurring theme. His works are large, stylistically arresting and often leave the viewer thinking."

Salman Khan's art is managed by AGP World who also uploaded the same video on their Instagram page. Sharing more details, it wrote, "As a tribute to women worldwide, we are elated to announce the launch of our next artistic endeavour with @beingsalmankhan titled #Motherhood. An artistic ode to #MotherTeresa encouraging compassion and peace."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the release date for Salman Khan's next two films 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Tiger 3' was announced last work. The former will release ahead of the New Year 2023, while the latter is an Eid 2023 release.



Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Pooja Hegde, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson, will arrive in theatres on December 30, two days after Salman Khan's birthday on December 27. The third installment of the Tiger franchise, with Katrina Kaif in lead, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, will release on April 21.