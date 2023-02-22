RRR star Ram Charan to be first Indian celeb to appear on Good Morning America, fans say 'he makes India proud'

Ram Charan will appear on Good Morning America

Due to the popularity of RRR in the West, its director SS Rajamouli and leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have become almost household names in the US. Now, Charan is set to add another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian celebrity to appear on the popular chat show Good Morning America. In the run-up to the Oscars, Charan is expected to talk about RRR and its song Naatu Naatu on the show.

As per reports, Ram Charan will appear on Good Morning America on Thursday (February 23) morning (evening in India). The program is aired on ABC. Naatu Naatu, the hit song from RRR, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards this year. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, is picturised on Ram Charan and NTR. The song has been a viral hit in the West ever since the film was released on Netflix in the US. Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes last month and is a heavy favourite to win at the Oscars too.

Fans have reacted to the news with praise for the actor. One tweet read, "Truly a proud moment to see our star on one of the most known shows in the world." Another fan wrote, "He makes India proud on the world map." Many praised the actor for "showcasing our Indian culture at international stage".

Ram Charan will also present an award at the 6th annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards, which will take place on the evening of February 24. The actor jetted off to the US earlier this week for these two commitments. The HCA Awards will also see celebs like Terry Crews, Sophie Thatcher, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Brittany Snow as presenters.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the fictionalised story of two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaran Bheem. The film has been critically acclaimed, winning several awards in both India and the West. It has also been hugely successful commercially, grossing around Rs 1170 crore worldwide, setting earning records in several places like Japan and USA. As of February 22, RRR is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all-time and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film ever.