RRR: From concept art to final shot, makers share BTS images of Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR's scene

RRR Movie/Twitter

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period-action extravaganza RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, earned more than Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office and continues to amaze the cinegoers. On Tuesday, September 6, the makers on its Twitter handle shared three images showing the journey of a crucial scene in the film featuring Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, who plays Ram Charan's wife.

The first image showed the concept art of the scene, while the second one showed its test shoot and the third image was the final shot. It was a crucial scene in the second half of the film as the scene involved Alia's character revealing the true intentions behind Ram Charan's actions to Jr NTR.

In the emotional scene, Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem realises how he misunderstood Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaram Raju in the entire film thinking of him as a traitor, whereas the latter helped the former in his escape from jail and was eventually captured by the British for going against them.

As soon as the photo was shared, it went viral on the internet with netizens appreciating the hard work and detailing gone behind each and every scene of the SS Rajamouli directorial. One Twitter user wrote, "Such concept art and BTS never fail to fascinate me", while another tweeted, "Don't know why but I just love this concept art thing!"



READ | RRR, Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files: Highest rated Indian movies of 2022 on IMDb so far

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Apart from Alia, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn also stars in the big-budget actioner that has left the Western audience amazed since its streaming release on Netflix.