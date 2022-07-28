RRR director SS Rajamouli praises Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep, says 'he's always first in...'

SS Rajamouli-Kiccha Sudeep/File photos

Baahubali franchise and RRR director SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema. Among many other filmmakers, SS Rajamouli has left a huge impact on the audience and spoiled them for wanting to see larger-than-life films that have top class cinematography, visual effects, a great story and stellar performances. Nothing less now suffices.

And so, with a legacy of blockbuster hits to his name, when SS Rajamouli praises a film or an actor, sends his wishes for a movie's success, it is a becomes a big deal.

On Wednesday, the director sent wishes for Vikrant Rona film and its cast on his social media.

Kichcha Sudeepa's pan-India film Vikrant Rona hit the theatres today, July 28 and it's not just fans who are excited about it. Everyone including proclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli are all praises for the upcoming release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli penned down a note praising Vikrant Rona's star Kichcha Sudeepa. He stated, "Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can't wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona is making back-to-back headlines with the latest music video of Ra Ra Rakkamma starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Moreover the trailer of the film was well received among the pan-India audience.

READ: Malaika Arora turns up the heat in see-through dress as she turns showstopper for Rahul Khanna-Rohit Gandhi

Recently, the much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Vikrant Rona was released.The trailer takes viewers on a magical journey from the grand entry of Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, it consists of many factors for the audience to love on. The 2-minute 58-second long trailer begins with glimpses of a village scene in a grandeur manner. Moreover, Sudeep's entry on the ship is truly an eye-catcher. Following that, comes Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show, even though she appeared for a short span in the trailer.Apart from the lead stars performances in the trailer, its brilliant VFX also grabs the audience's attention.

Vikrant Rona starring Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari.

The film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will hit theatres today July 28.

Moreover, the trailer has come as a big thing for the audience to set their eyes on, as big names from different industries will be coming together to launch it in different languages. While Salman Khan will launch it in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.