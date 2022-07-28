Malaika Arora turns up the heat in see-through dress as she turns showstopper for Rahul Khanna-Rohit Gandhi

4/5

Putting on display an array of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, Rahul Gandhi and Rohit Khanna dived into the world of juxtapositions with their latest collection by combining art and geometrics.In this collection, Rohit and Rahul have curated outfits that can easily be worn on Indian sangeets and can work as a ball gown the next day if you decide to go waltzing across Vienna's historic ballrooms! The duo blended dramatic fabrics with precise techniques in patterns.Rohit and Rahul named this collection 'Fibonacci' and presented intricately embellished embroideries in nude tulles, breezy organza, and opulent velvets. They used metallic shine and reflection on the spectrum of blue, grey, coral, hearthstone, and teal.