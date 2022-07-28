Malaika Arora turns up the heat in see-through dress as she turns showstopper for Rahul Khanna-Rohit Gandhi

Malaika Arora owned the ramp like a queen in a see-through attire as she turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.
date 2022-07-28

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora set the ramp on fire as she turned showstopper for designer duo Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi at the ongoing India Couture Week 2022. The diva owned the ramp like a queen in a see-through attire.
Malaika Arora looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo. Looking flawless with nude, dewy make-up, Malaika owned the ramp as she walked as the showstopper.
Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented the art and architecture-inspired couture pieces on Day 4 of the ongoing Couture Week. Malaika Arora turned showstopper for the duo and slayed it in a gorgeous see-through attire.
Putting on display an array of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, Rahul Gandhi and Rohit Khanna dived into the world of juxtapositions with their latest collection by combining art and geometrics.In this collection, Rohit and Rahul have curated outfits that can easily be worn on Indian sangeets and can work as a ball gown the next day if you decide to go waltzing across Vienna's historic ballrooms! The duo blended dramatic fabrics with precise techniques in patterns.Rohit and Rahul named this collection 'Fibonacci' and presented intricately embellished embroideries in nude tulles, breezy organza, and opulent velvets. They used metallic shine and reflection on the spectrum of blue, grey, coral, hearthstone, and teal.
Speaking about the pieces, Rahul Khanna said, "each piece in this collection has been intricately hand-done taking 1,800-2,000 hours to make." "We`ve known each other for very long, couldn't have had a better muse than Malaika to present the couture piece," said Rohit Gandhi.